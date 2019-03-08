Fun-filled Great British Seaside Week coming to Seaton - here's what's on offer

The 15th Velo Vintage Occasion and Ride is taking place in Seaton. Picture: One Voice Media Simon Tutty

Vintage entertainment, live music and traditional seaside activities are part of the 'Great British Seaside Weekend' taking place in Seaton next month.

The activity-packed week, which also comprises the 15th Velo Vintage Occasion and Ride, will take place from Saturday, June 22.

The Velo Vintage is a genteel vintage cycle ride, attracting more than 100 amateur cyclists dressed in vintage clothing and riding decorated bicycles on a 9-mile leisurely route around the coastal town.

The day starts at 11am, with the grand depart of the Vintage Cyclists from Seaton Jurassic followed by family entertainment, live music and an artisan market in the heart of Seaton's cultural quarter in Windsor Gardens from 11am, and more in Jubilee Gardens and Marine Place.

The vintage ride will take in Seaton Wetlands and Windsor Gardens during the day, with stops for tea and cake along the route.

The event is hosted by Seaton Town Council.

Councillor Ken Beer, mayor of Seaton, said: "We are extremely excited to be holding our very first Seaside Weekend this June.

"The whole day will be perfect for families with a hub of activities and entertainment across the town throughout the day as well as the artisan market in Windsor Gardens which is a great way for people to support local artists and makers."

Alistair Cope, organiser of the Velo Vintage cycle ride added: "We encourage spectators along to meet the riders and see some of their amazing machines, including tricycles, tandems and penny farthings.

"It is such a great day, visitors can watch the Grand Depart at 11am and see cyclists stop in the town centre at around 2:15pm."

From 3pm the Liberty Sisters will be singing at Marine Place alongside entertainment including a bouncy castle and food stalls and the Uplyme Morris dancers will be around the town all day performing at various venues.

Seaton's many cafés, pubs and eateries are also open for visitors to enjoy throughout the event in addition to overnight accommodation for those enjoying the whole weekend.

To find accommodation, the best places to eat and drink and other attractions in Seaton visit www.seatondevon.org.