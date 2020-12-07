Funding boost for two Axminster community projects

Waffle - On the Move and Pippins Community Centre have both received grants from East Devon District Council.

Two popular community projects in Axminster will receive nearly £10,000 from East Devon District Council, and £2,000 from Devon County Council in crowdfunding campaigns worth more than £25,000.

The decision was made by East Devon District Council’s Community Grants Panel and by Devon County Council to give grants to both of the following projects to enable them to reach their crowdfunding targets and make their projects happen.

The successful projects in Axminster to be awarded grants by the panel were:

Waffle – On the Move project. The very successful not-for-profit community Waffle house in Axminster needed to move premises to somewhere larger and incorporate:

A bigger space for people to come, waffle and relax in the heart of “Waffle House”.

“Waffle Work” space, a space specifically aimed at those who would like a comfy, warm and inviting space away from the office and home to catch up with their business needs and to function as a place to have board meetings and games nights.

“Waffle Play” space, a designated area with some intuitive and sensory soft play for little ones to enjoy.

They have created a community owned and run space and used it to bring the community together to form unlikely friendships from the oldest to the youngest with a particular focus on those that are lonely or isolated. They have various support and outreach schemes that help the local community. Any profits they make are ploughed back into the local community. To find out more about Waffle visit: https://waffle.org.uk/

Through crowdfunding, they managed to raise £18,040 from 127 supporters in 52 days which included £5,885 from Crowdfund East Devon, and £1,000 from Devon County Council’s Community Chest.

To find out more and watch their explanatory video: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/waffle-on-the-move.

The Pippins Community Centre in Axminster houses more than 40 community groups and initiatives under normal circumstances, each doing amazing work in the community.

Their building needed to be made watertight, windproof, safe and warm for the future, whilst making sure their room hire prices stayed affordable, so they decided to run a crowdfunding campaign.

Through crowdfunding, they managed to raise nearly £8,000 towards their project from 42 supporters, which included £3,500 from Crowdfund East Devon and £1,000 from Devon County Council’s Community Chest.

To find out more and watch their explanatory video: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/pippins-community-centre-needs-weather-proofing

Rev Kay d’Albertanson, Centre Director Pippins Community Centre said: “Work has already begun on our beautiful building and the Pippins Operations Team are delighted at the response to our first ever Crowdfunding campaign. This money helps us to future-proof Pippins for our local community so a massive thank you to all those people who have supported us, we are overwhelmed at your generosity.”

Waffle Director, Timothy Whiteway said: “East Devon District Council have come alongside us right from the beginning and supported us in so many ways. The simple fact is that we just wouldn’t be able to serve our community without the tremendous support from EDDC – they have been amazing!”

East Devon District Council Ward Members for Axminster, Councillors Ian Hall, Sarah Jackson and Andrew Moulding said: “We are delighted that these two fantastic community projects will receive crowd-funding grants from East Devon District Council and Devon County Council. This is excellent news for not only Axminster, but also the wider Axe Valley as these two organisations are so important in the support they give to the people in the area.

“Partnership working has been vital to support the Crowdfunding initiative, so these invaluable services that give so much, for so many, can continue in the future. We would like to thank all those generous public crowd-funding supporters who have helped bring these two excellent projects to fruition.”

East Devon District Council still has £70,000 of funding available to local community projects through Crowdfund East Devon. To find out more: www.eastdevon.gov.uk/grants-and-funding/grants-available-from-us/crowdfunding/.