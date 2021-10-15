Published: 2:00 PM October 15, 2021

The charity fundraiser Speedo Mick, who is walking the length of the UK wearing nothing but a pair of Everton Football Club budgie smugglers, has been spotted in East Devon.

On the 10th of October, Micheal Cullen, aka Speedo Mick was spotted walking down Salcombe Road in Sidmouth before staying overnight in a room gifted to him by Megan and Dan Cozens at the Woodlands Hotel.

Woodlands Hotel owner Megan and Dan Cozens in Sidmouth with Speedo Mick - Credit: Sarah Hall

On the 11th it was back up at the crack of dawn to head towards Seaton, Axminster and onto the Jurassic Coast path towards Lyme Regis to cross the border into Dorset.

Along the way, Michael Cullen will be looking for charities and good causes to give up to £250,000 to through his charity – the Speedo Mick Foundation.

His route started off in Stornoway, before taking in Edinburgh and Glasgow and heading across the Irish Sea to Belfast. He will then tour Ireland, ending up in Dublin before crossing back to North Wales to then head down to Cardiff. After crossing the Severn he then takes in most major towns and cities across England before finishing in Liverpool. In Devon he started his journey in Plymouth with fellow scouser and boss of Plymouth Argyle Ryan Lowe.

This trip hasn't been without its controversies though. The BBC reported on the 2nd October how Speedo Mick was kicked out of a Cornish pub for being underdressed. The owner of the Halfway House in Rame claimed "he'd never heard of him" and said he "couldn't be in here. dressed like that" so asked him to leave.

Quoting Michael from the Speedo Mick website, he said: “I'm giving back in recognition of those that gave to me during some really tough times.

"Our mission as the Speedo Mick Foundation is to provide support for young people through education, relieving poverty, or the support of mental and physical health.

"Our aim will be to support the most vulnerable in our communities by showing compassion and understanding and to make what we do inclusive to all."

Speedo Mick walking through Sidmouth - Credit: Sarah Hall

You can donate to his go fund me here https://www.gofundme.com/f/speedomick