New Life concert at Axmouth

The 'New Life' Classical Garden Concert photographed from the balcony at Old Harbour House by Dot Browning Archant

A ‘New Life’ classical garden concert at Axmouth has raised more than £300 to help three worthy causes.

As a result of the event, in the garden at Old Harbour House, both the Air Ambulance Trust and Seaton Music will receive £140.

A further £60 raised at the concert, on Sunday August 30, will be donated to the East Devon Fishermen’s Association

Dot Browning who allowed the event to take place at her harbourside home said: “It was a wonderful occasion and a privilege to host the music here at Old Harbour House.

“It was an afternoon of sunshine and breeze but more importantly, a programme of wonderful live music performed by clarinet player Chris Gradwell with the ISCA String Quartet..

“Sadly due to the Covid19 pandemic, the numbers attending were limited with seats all socially distanced for the 24 ticket holders.”

“My thanks particularly to the musicians and all who supported this event with such generous donations and particular thanks to Chris Gradwell for organising this event.”