Kilmington Church barrow set to wheel in funds

The Kilmington Church fundraising barrow. Picture Anna Crabbe Archant

Kilmington Parish Church unveiled its fundraising barrow for the first time when it resumed its weekly open air coffee shop on Friday (August 21).

Ladies at the Kilmington Church open air coffee shop. Picture Anna Crabbe Ladies at the Kilmington Church open air coffee shop. Picture Anna Crabbe

The barrow is to be a permanent fixture outside St Giles where people can leave items for others to pick up for a donation.

It was the idea of lay reader Anna Crabbe who heard from some friends that a similar project had been launched at a church in Bednall, Shropshire.

During these difficut times for Church finances they told her that it was bringing in valuable funds so she said they decided to give it a go in Kilmington.

Husband Robert Crabbe, who serves on the church fabric committee, made the barrow and since it was placed outside St Giles it has already proved a big attraction.

Said Mrs Crabbe: “We had it out at our first open air coffee shop since lockdown and 14 people attended, raising £57.

“We plan to have the barrow outside the church every day so people can bring and buy things like cakes and food items on Fridays, when we hold the coffee shop, and various items at other times like fruit and veg, jams and pickles, toys, ornaments and books - but not clothes.

“People take what they want and leave a donation in a box which is emptied every night. It is a way of raising money for St Giles.”

Covid precations will be adhrered to like provididng hand sanitizer at the barrow.

Meanwhile the popular coffee shop will now be open again every Friday, between 10am and noon.

Mrs Crabbe added: “St Giles Coffee Shop was started in 2008 and is very popular, but of course we have not met since March 23, so it was lovely to meet people again.

“Everyone enjoyed meeting again, socially distancing.”

St Giles Parish Church is part of the Five Alive Mission Community along with Dalwood, Kilmington, Shute (with Whitford), Stockland and Yarcombe.

The Five Alive Mission Community will be holding a monthly service of worship online on the first Sunday of every month, the next service is planned for September 6.

To find out how to join the zoom service visit https://www.fivealive.org/