Musicians and choirs join forces in fundraising concert for Ukraine

Edward Jacobs on stage with Trichord (Hilda and James Clemas) who will be performing at the concert - Credit: Edward Jacobs

A concert to raise money for the Ukraine war disaster fund will be held in Seaton on Sunday, May 29.

Local professional musician and musical director Edward Jacobs will be joined by musician friends and members of the Jurassic Coast Inspirational choir and the Axe Valley Community Choir in the afternoon performance at the Gateway Theatre. Other local instrumentalists will also be playing at the concert.

It will feature all kinds of music from songs of the 1960s to the 1990s, and will be an informal event, with all the participants wearing yellow and blue to show support for Ukraine.

The Seaton Music Society has lent Edward its Steinway concert grand piano for the day free of charge and Sophia Mosley, manager of the Gateway Theatre Company, has supported the event by providing necessary staff for the day.

Admission will be free, but audience members will be asked to donate to the Ukraine fund.

The event will begin at 12.30 pm and there will be music until 4.30pm.