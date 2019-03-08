Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Funeral directors bury their rivalry

PUBLISHED: 07:01 23 August 2019

The new team with Simon Wakely (far left), Simon and Carole Searle (centre) with and Hedley Crick (right). Picture: Vector7.

The new team with Simon Wakely (far left), Simon and Carole Searle (centre) with and Hedley Crick (right). Picture: Vector7.

Archant

Two neighbouring firms of funeral directors are burying any commercial rivalry to join forces.

JF Clarke and Son, of Axminster, is teaming up AJ Wakely and Sons, based in Lyme Regis, Ilminster, Chard, Bridport and Yeovil.

Simon Searle remains the funeral director at JF Clarke and Son, handling the day to day running, supported by his wife Carole, while Simon Wakely will provide holiday cover and administrative support.

Mr Searle said: "I have been looking to team up with another family funeral director for a little while to allow Carole and I to have some extra time to ourselves.

"The difficulty was finding a company that I could entrust with my family business and work with on a daily basis. However, I believe I have found this with AJ Wakely and Sons."

Clive and Simon Wakely, directors of AJ Wakely and Sons said: "We are really excited about working with Simon and Carole as we have similar family values, customer focus and traditions of helping the bereaved in our local communities. We are looking forward to working with Simon to continue the well-established name of JF Clarke and Son in the Axminster area."

J.F Clarke and Son was founded in 1880. The business was established in South Street, Axminster, by Harry Clarke, who was later joined by his nephew and wife, Roy and Queenie Munday.

Roy Searle joined as an apprentice at the family business and in 1972, became the proprietor, joined by Simon in 1982, who now has 35 years of funeral directing experience.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

GCSE results day 2019 for Honiton, Axe Valley and Lyme Regis

Three of Axe Valley Academy’s top performers with their GCSE results (l/r) Louise Tyne, of Seaton, Ellie King, of Axminster and Jess Richards, from Chardstock, all aged 16. Picture Chris Carson

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

GCSE results day 2019 for Honiton, Axe Valley and Lyme Regis

Three of Axe Valley Academy’s top performers with their GCSE results (l/r) Louise Tyne, of Seaton, Ellie King, of Axminster and Jess Richards, from Chardstock, all aged 16. Picture Chris Carson

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Funeral directors bury their rivalry

The new team with Simon Wakely (far left), Simon and Carole Searle (centre) with and Hedley Crick (right). Picture: Vector7.

‘Insectageddon’ to make town carbon-neutral

The Tumbling Weir in Ottery St. Mary.

Axminster Town joint boss on midweek derby win: “Richly deserved”

Pullen stars as Feniton make winning start to new Macron League top flight

McKeown at the double as Upottery are held by Colyton

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists