Crowd gathers as town bids farewell to ‘Mr Axminster’, Alderman Douglas Hull

PUBLISHED: 14:57 12 June 2020

The hearse carrying Alderman Douglas Hull arrives outside the Minster. Picture: Andrew Coley

The hearse carrying Alderman Douglas Hull arrives outside the Minster. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

A crowd gathered in the centre of Axminster today, as people came together to pay their respects to Alderman Douglas Hull.

The hearse makes it way through Axminster. Picture: Andrew ColeyThe hearse makes it way through Axminster. Picture: Andrew Coley

The hearse that was carrying the coffin of the man who had served in local government in various offices over five decades, pulled up outside the Minster, where mourners were waiting, among them councillors, former councillors, business people and members of the community.

A short service was led by the Reverend Clive Sedgwick, with those who were there observing social distancing.

The hearse remained for around half and hour, and mourners had the chance to say a personal farewell at the back of the hearse.

As the hearse pulled away, a spontaneous round of applause rippled through the crowd as ‘Mr Axminster’ left Trinity Square for the last time.

The hearse leaves Trinity Square. Picture: Andrew ColeyThe hearse leaves Trinity Square. Picture: Andrew Coley

But before finally leaving the town to travel for a private service at East Devon Crematorium, at Whimple, the hearse briefly stopped outside The Guildhall, where a small group paid their own respects.

