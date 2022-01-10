News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Gallery in Seaton donates to Exeter homeless charity



Adam Manning

Published: 9:26 AM January 10, 2022
east devon

Ursula Pratt handing over a £300 cheque to Lucy Patrick from St Petrock's Exeter - Credit: Ursula Pratt

A gallery in Seaton has donated over £300 to a local homeless charity. 

Gallery Usula on Seaton High Street has donated a £350 cheque to Lucy Patrick from St Petrock's Homeless charity on Wednesday, (January 5) 

St Petrock's Exeter is a community project providing a humanitarian response to rough sleepers in Exeter, the charity officially opened its doors in December 1994, in St Petrock’s church In Exeter. 

Ursula Pratt told the Midweek Herald "she would like to thank all her wonderful customers who bought Greeting cards in her Gallery by Barry Mason and Ursula throughout the year especially the Christmas once, this year, helping to raise £350.00 for St Petroc's In Exeter, who help homeless people, living ruff outside in the cold and wet weather, providing them with a shower,  a good hearty meal and a bed for one or two nights, plus giving advice and help for a better future"

Seaton News

