Seaton garage 'completely destroyed' by fire

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:51 AM February 14, 2022
File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine

Crews from Colyton and Seaton attended the incident - Credit: Graham Richardson

A garage in Seaton has been 'completely destroyed' by a fire last night (February 13).

Crews from Colyton and Seaton arrived at 7.30pm to find the garage well alight and called upon another crew from Axminster to help tackle the blaze, with a hose reel and the main jet. 

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots and to ensure it was completely out, a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

The contents of the garage were completely destroyed by the fire, they added.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service
Seaton News

