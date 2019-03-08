Garden of Prospect House, Axminster, opens for charity

Beautiful plants at Prospect Garden. Picture: Peter Wadeley Peter Wadeley

A beautiful garden in Axminster, usually hidden behind stone walls, will be open to the public at the end of this month.

The one-acre garden at Prospect House is filled with colourful plants and rare shrubs.

It has featured on BBC Gardeners' World and ITV's West Country Garden of the Year, and in many national publications.

Prospect House's garden, in Lyme Road, will be open to the public under the National Gardens Scheme on Friday, August 30, Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, from 1pm until 5pm, to raise money for charity.

There will be a plant sale, run by the specialist nursery Fox Plants, and tea and cakes will be available on a patio with stunning views across the Axe Valley.

Local artist Zee Jones will be exhibiting her work.

Admission to the garden is £4.50 with the proceeds going to charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie Cancer Care and Help the Hospices.