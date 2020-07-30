Axminster memorial garden plan to honour the late Douglas Hull

A memorial garden is being planned for the late Douglas Hull - three times mayor of Axminster. Picture Chris Carson Archant

A search has begun for a suitable site in Axminster to create a memorial garden to honour the late Douglas Hull - who was the town’s longest serving councillor.

The three times former Mayor, who died in May, aged 82, served as a town, district and county councillor for more than 50 years.

Now the town council is working with former Axminster mayor Paul Hayward, the current deputy leader of East Devon District Council, to establish a special garden in his memory.

Cllr Hayward told The Herald: “I am delighted to be assisting Axminster Town Council in their quest to find a suitable piece of land within the town to dedicate to the life, and esteemed service, of former town, district and county councillor Douglas Hull, and to ensure that this proposed garden area is cherished, used and loved by all, as a place of calm, tranquil and peaceful enjoyment.

“It would be a perfect and fitting tribute to the man who always had Axminster’s best interests at heart.

“Never one to shy away from getting his point across, Douglas’ passion and zeal for improving the lives of all the town’s residents was never in doubt.

“He rarely took no for an answer and campaigned, and volunteered, for a great number of beloved local institutions and charities.

“His legacy in that regard will live on forever.

“I have asked EDDC officers to help me, and the town mayor, Cllr Anni Young, to identify a suitable piece of publicly owned land - with good access for all regardless of mobility - and nothing would please me more than to see this proposed garden alive with colour - a perfect memorial for a man who brought so much colour into the lives of all who knew him - albeit predominately yellow.

“Obviously, this is in my capacity as an EDDC councillor - and primarily as the portfolio lead for assets and economy - but I would be just as keen to help the town council progress this project as just another resident of the town, albeit a former town councillor.”

* Douglas Hull held a series of elected offices over a period of more than half a century, first as a Liberal and then as a Liberal Democrat.

He served as a parish, town, district and county councillor, at Hawkchurch, Axminster, East Devon and Devon respectively.

Devon County Council made him an Honorary Alderman in 2009, as did East Devon in 2019.