GCSE results day 2019 for Honiton, Axe Valley and Lyme Regis

Three of Axe Valley Academy's top performers with their GCSE results (l/r) Louise Tyne, of Seaton, Ellie King, of Axminster and Jess Richards, from Chardstock, all aged 16. Picture Chris Carson Archant

'Extremely proud' is the verdict of Honiton Community College's principal, after the GCSE results were released this morning (Thursday, August 22).

More than 100 GCSE pupils at Honiton Community College received their results on August 22, 2019. Picture: Callum Lawton More than 100 GCSE pupils at Honiton Community College received their results on August 22, 2019. Picture: Callum Lawton

A total of 64 per cent of the students achieved a standard pass (grades 9 to 4) in English and mathematics, with more than half awarded a strong pass (grades 9 to 5). In all, 99 per cent of all entries gained a grade.

GCSEs are graded from 1 to 9, with grade 9 being the equivalent of an A*.

Principal Glenn Smith said: "This is a true testament to our guiding principle of 'success for all' - our inclusive approach, working as a community that strives to provide a first-class education for all students really pays dividends.

"We are extremely proud of the whole year group, whatever their ability. Under the new grading scheme a grade 8 would have been an A* and a grade 9 is awarded to only approximately 4.5% of all entries nationally."

Axe Valley Academy students with their results (l/r) Patrick Tytherleigh, Robin Ellis, Alex Ball and Tom Margetts, all aged 16 and all from Axminster. Picture Chris Carson Axe Valley Academy students with their results (l/r) Patrick Tytherleigh, Robin Ellis, Alex Ball and Tom Margetts, all aged 16 and all from Axminster. Picture Chris Carson

"On behalf of staff and governors we wish all of our students every success in the future, many of whom will be returning in September to take up their post-16 studies in our very successful sixth form - no doubt aiming to replicate the achievements of this year's Year 13.

"Finally, we would like to thank the staff and governors for all their hard work and support and the parents/carers of Year 11 students for their encouragement and backing over the last five years."

Students at Axe Valley Academy are celebrating a fantastic set of GCSE results, building on the significant gains of 2018.

Oshi Welch and Louisa Jones recieve their GCSE results. Picture: Callum Lawton Oshi Welch and Louisa Jones recieve their GCSE results. Picture: Callum Lawton

More than 70 per cent of students achieved grade 4 or above in English and 76 per cent achieved grade 4 or above in maths.

A remarkable 24 per cent of all maths grades achieved were 7, 8 or 9; 12 per cent of all GCSE grades achieved were 7, 8 or 9, and 11 per cent all of vocational grades were distinction or distinction*.

The top performing students were: Jessie Holmes (four grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s, one grade 6 and a Distinction*), Robin Ellis (three grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s) and Ellie King (three grade 9s, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and one grade 6).

Isabelle Coman, Simon Herbert and Daniel Rowe also achieved a grade 9 in one or more of their GCSE subjects; Sophie Brennan, Isabelle Coman, Daniel Rowe, Ella Shephard, Poppy Tooze, Louise Tyne and Patrick Tytherleigh achieved a distinction or distinction* in one or more of their vocational subjects.

Woodroffe School students with their results (l/R) Ollie Kapur, from Bridport, Edward Piper, of Honiton and Khai Veal, from Seaton, all aged 16. Picture: Chris Carson Woodroffe School students with their results (l/R) Ollie Kapur, from Bridport, Edward Piper, of Honiton and Khai Veal, from Seaton, all aged 16. Picture: Chris Carson

In addition, the following students made the most progress since joining Axe Valley Academy: Ellie King, Ioan Nita, Poppy Tooze and Helga Hofrate.

A spokesman said: "Students at Axe Valley Academy have worked so hard for their GCSEs this year and they should be incredibly proud of their achievements.

"These results are not only a testament to the commitment and hard work of students and staff but also the support of their parents. We wish them well in the next step in their educational journey."