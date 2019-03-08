Advanced search

General election candidates for Tiverton and Honiton seat

PUBLISHED: 11:51 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 30 October 2019

After Prime Minster Boris Johnson's Bill passed through the House of Commons on Tuesday (October 29), a date looks to have been set for a snap general election.

Should the Bill make it through the House of Lords, as expected, an election will take place on Thursday, December 12.

The Tiverton and Honiton constituency includes the towns of Axminster, Seaton and Colyton.

Neil Parish has already confirmed he will be fighting to retain the seat he won for the Conservatives in the last election in 2017 with a majority of 19,801.

Standing for Labour in her first bid to gain a parliamentary seat, will be Elizabeth Pole the Party's current constituency chairman. She runs a software business in the Trinity Ward.

Standing for the Lib Dems will be consultant surgeon Dr John Timperley.

Other candidates so far announced include:

Brexit - Ian Berkeley-Hurst

Green Party - Gill Westcott

No candidate has been announced for UKIP

General election candidates for Tiverton and Honiton seat

