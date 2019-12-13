General Election: Neil Parish retains Tiverton and Honiton
PUBLISHED: 06:35 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:41 13 December 2019
Archant
Neil Parish comfortably retained his Tiverton and Honiton parliamentary seat in the general election, which saw gains across the country for his fellow Conservatives.
Mr Parish, who was defending a 19,801 majority from the last general election, polled 35,893 votes - 24,239 more than second placed Labour candidate Liz Pole with 11,654.
In third place was Lib Dem candidate Dr John Timperely on 8,807 while Green candidate Colin Reed polled 2,291.
The UKIP candidate Margaret Dennis came last with 968.
