General Election - see where you can vote

Voters in East Devon are being reminded to double check their poll cards to ensure that they visit the correct polling station at the General Election tomorrow (Thursday, December 12).

Three polling stations within the district, which come under the Tiverton and Honiton Parliamentary constituency, have changed venues for this election.

The changes are:

Gateway polling station has moved to Seaton Marshlands.

Colyton Town Hall polling station has moved to Reece Strawbridge Centre.

Offwell Village Hall polling station has moved to Offwell Sports and Social Club.

There is also a new polling station for the Seaton (Beer Road) register which is at Seaton Bowling Club;

All polling stations open at 7am on Election Day and close at 10pm.

Standing for the seat are: Neil Parish (Conservative). Dr John Timperley (Lib-Dem), Liz Pole (Labour) Colin Reed (Greens) and Margaret Dennis (UKIP).

East Devon District Council is administering the East Devon Parliamentary seat and has 71 polling stations across the constituency.

Residents can find their nearest polling station by using its Polling Station finder on the East Devon website at www.eastdevon.gov.uk/elections-and-registering-to-vote/find-my-polling-station/