Generous donation allows The Beehive in Honiton to re-open

Daryl Dylan and Serena Sexton Picture: Jemma Browning/The Beehive Archant

The Beehive has re-opened on a limited basis, after it received a generous private donation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of Wendy Woolcombe's family at the unveiling ceremony - Cloe Isabella, Mandy Garrett and Daryl Dylan. Picture: Jemma Browning/The Beehive Members of Wendy Woolcombe's family at the unveiling ceremony - Cloe Isabella, Mandy Garrett and Daryl Dylan. Picture: Jemma Browning/The Beehive

The Honiton Community Complex received a generous private donation, in memory of Wendy Woolcombe, and The Beehive re-opened on Monday (September 28), initially for room-hire only.

A brass plaque to mark the occasion, was unveiled on Friday, September 25.

In a joint statement, Scott and Daryl Dylan said: “Our aunt, Wendy Woolcombe, who died suddenly in the Glen in 2018, loved her community and the community were amazing when we came up with the idea of having a bench for her placed in the Glen. It showed how much she was truly loved.

“Equally, we love and believe in the community as a family, and we want to support all the hard work that Serena and her team do here at The Beehive.

The Plaque in memory of Wendy Woolcombe. Picture: Jemma Browning/The Beehive The Plaque in memory of Wendy Woolcombe. Picture: Jemma Browning/The Beehive

“So in memory of our aunt, we’ve happily come forward to support The Beehive and to enable it to have a future going forwards.”

Serena Sexton, chair of the Honiton Community Complex, which runs The Beehive, said: “We are so very grateful to Daryl, Mandy and Scott, that in order to commemorate Wendy, they have been so kind to help The Beehive and the charity, Honiton Community Complex because without their help, this community centre would not survive and that is the truth of it.”