Aldi plans to open a store in Axminster as part of carpet factory mixed development

PUBLISHED: 15:19 18 September 2020

Plans have been revealed to build an Aldi store on carpet factory land at Axminster. Picture:Axminster Carpets

Plans have been revealed to build an Aldi store on carpet factory land at Axminster. Picture:Axminster Carpets

German discount supermarket chain Aldi is planning to open a store in Axminster.

It hopes to build a foodstore as part of a planned mixed-use development on surplus land on the Axminster Carpets estate, off Musbury Road.

In a statement Axminster Carpets Limited (ACL) has said: “ACL Properties is proposing to develop surplus land on the eastern part of the Axminster Carpets estate.

“This is the first phase of a long-term plan for the consolidation and regeneration of the estate and modernisation of the carpet business.

“The proposal is for a mixed-use development featuring a new Aldi supermarket foodstore and a number of houses fronting Musbury Road.

“We would like to share these proposals with those living and working in the area and invite views on the proposed development before submitting an outline planning application to East Devon District Council later this year..

“Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, the consultation will be held online.”

Further information on the proposals and a survey can be found at www.axminsterregeneration.co.uk from Monday (September 21). Paper copies can also be requested from Avril Baker Consultancy on 0117 977 2022 or e mail info@abc-pr.co.uk

