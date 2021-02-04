Getting hitched in Honiton - Margaret Lewis

Published: 3:00 PM February 4, 2021

With snowdrops and primroses in flower signifying that Spring is just around the corner so weddings come to mind.

Until Queen Victoria made it fashionable to be married in white and it became a tradition, brides wore their Sunday best for the ceremony.

This exquisite Honiton lace wedding veil on display in Honiton museum was made for Adeline Dart’s marriage to Baldwin Duppa in 1869. The veil was made in Charlotte Treadwin’s Exeter workshop and it cost £84 (around £7,000 today).

Not all marriages went as planned. Honiton gossips must have had a field day in 1791 when the banns were being proclaimed for the second time at St Michaels Church and the bride’s guardian objected to the marriage.

A few days later a Norwich newspaper reported that ‘an elopement took place - a young lady of Honiton, Devonshire, and a young surgeon.’ Joseph and Mary married the following month at St Saviours, Jersey and repeated the ceremony in 1792 in Luppitt.

In St Michaels churchyard, Annie changed her mind about marriage and returned the engagement ring to her fiancée, who then took a razor out of his pocket and cut her throat, twice. The Sexton came to Annie’s rescue, she was sent to hospital and survived. The charge of attempted murder was reduced to feloniously wounding with intent to murder and the guilty man was sentenced to seven years transportation.

Some people did not take their marriage vows seriously at all. In 1893, Uriah Wood, a basket maker from Honiton, was convicted in a London Court for stealing money from his fiancée Miss Pitt, a dressmaker. He already had a wife and children in Honiton. Uriah was sentenced to nineteen months' imprisonment with hard labour.

In July 1828, the town crier gave public notice that Henry Broom intended to put his wife Sarah up for auction at Honiton market. In front of 1000 spectators, the bidding started at 2s 6d and rose until Thomas Tremlett offered £1.

The hammer fell and the transaction was carried out. Two years later Sarah had a daughter also named Sarah, but sadly they both died and were buried together.