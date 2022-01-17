Five-year-old girl dies after road accident near Honiton

The section of the A35 where the accident happened - Credit: Google Street View

A five-year-old girl has died after a road accident in Wilmington on Sunday, January 16, and another girl aged eight is in hospital with serious injuries.

They were both passengers in a BMW that collided with a Land Rover on the A35 at Fern Lane at around 2:35pm.

The two girls were taken to hospital, along with the driver of the car and a female passenger, both of whom are in their 30s. The two adults suffered injuries that are not believed to be serious. The eight year old girl sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The four occupants of the BMW were a family from the Saltash area of Cornwall.

The driver of the Land Rover, a woman in her 50s from the Tooting area of London, was taken to Dorchester Hospital with injuries not reported to be life-threatening.

Road closures were put in place in locations including White Cross, Tower Cross and Greystone, and the roads remained closed until around 10pm while a forensic investigation of the scene was carried out.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the incident or witnessed the collision itself. The car was a white BMW 318 and the other vehicle a blue Land Rover Discovery Sport

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage that could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 465 of 16 January.