Murder investigation launched after body found in Gittisham farm building

PUBLISHED: 11:25 21 January 2020

Devon and Cornwall police. Picture: Mark Atherton

Devon and Cornwall police. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body in farm building in Gittisham.

Emergency services were called at around 10.45pm on Friday, January 3, but 53-year-old Katherine Bevan was declared dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed as a post-mortem was completed on Saturday (January 18) at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

As a result, officers from the major crime team, based in Exeter, have launched a murder investigation.

Anyone who has information that could help police inquiries should contact them on 101, quoting reference 817 of January 3, 2020.

- A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

