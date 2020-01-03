Murder investigation launched after body found in Gittisham farm building
PUBLISHED: 11:25 21 January 2020
Archant
A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body in farm building in Gittisham.
Emergency services were called at around 10.45pm on Friday, January 3, but 53-year-old Katherine Bevan was declared dead at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed as a post-mortem was completed on Saturday (January 18) at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
As a result, officers from the major crime team, based in Exeter, have launched a murder investigation.
Anyone who has information that could help police inquiries should contact them on 101, quoting reference 817 of January 3, 2020.
- A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
