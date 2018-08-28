Colyton family’s child cancer appeal

People urged to support CLIC Sargent's World Cancer Day appeal

The family of a Colyton baby who died from cancer is calling on locals to ‘band together’ by supporting a charity that helped them through their ordeal.

The Voyseys are hoping to inspire people to raise vital funds and awareness for CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people.

They want them to donate £2 to get a ‘Band Against Cancer’ wristband available on World Cancer Day, February 4.

And to promote the campaign they are sharing their story about how Elizabeth Voysey was diagnosed with a rare cancer in June, 2017, aged just five months old.

The family first noticed that something was not right when she became very constipated and unsettled, although the doctors dismissed it as nothing to worry about.

But soon afterwards her stomach swelled and she was eventually admitted to Bristol Children’s Hospital where mum Kathryn was told a mass on her chest could be cancer.

She said: “The tumour had grown bigger than the size of her head - it got big really quickly.

“When it was confirmed it was cancer that is the worst that I’ve ever felt. Cancer was the last thing I ever thought it would be. I was numb and couldn’t stop crying.”

Following Elizabeth’s diagnosis, she had eight hours of surgery to remove the growth, before her family was given the formal diagnosis of a rhabdoid tumour.

Said Kathryn: “Elizabeth started chemo but consultants told us that it was likely to come back within three years and if it did that nothing would cure it. We knew we were up against it but we tried to remain hopeful.”

When Elizabeth became unwell again in March last year an ultrasound found that the cancer had returned and had spread all over her body. She sadly passed away in a hospice in April.

During this difficult time the Voysey family was supported by a CLIC Sargent nurse who provided practical, emotional and support. The family was also able to stay at one of the charity’s Homes from Home, Sam’s House, so they could be near Elizabeth during her final days.

Now they are determined to give something back by supporting CLIC Sargent’s World Cancer Day campaign.

“Making a small donation, wearing your band and telling others about it is such an easy way to make sure you can help other families like mine. I hope that everyone in gets behind this and we see the bands all over Devon,” added Kathryn.