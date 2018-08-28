Glowing CQC report for Honiton residential home - which is judged ‘Outstanding’ in running a caring service

The team at Gittisham Hill House celebrate their 'Good' rating. Picture: HC-One Archant

A Honiton care home is celebrating after receiving a glowing report from the UK’s health watchdog.

Gittisham Hill House, in Sidmouth Road, was rated ‘Good’ in four of five categories judged [safety, effectiveness, resposive, well-led], and ‘Outstanding’ in the other [caring] by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The care home, which provides accommodation for up to 39 people, was visited by inspectors twice in August last year.

In a report published in December, the CQC said: “The service had an extremely positive culture that was person-centred, open, inclusive and empowering.

“People’s needs were supported by sensitive, compassionate and caring staff.

“Staff understood individual’s diverse needs and preferences and supported them to enjoy as much independence as possible.”

Care provider HC-One owns Gittisham Hill House.

The firm’s managing director, Ruth Yates, said: “This rating is great news.

“I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report.

“We are dedicated to achieving our aim of being the care provider of choice for those looking for the very best care and support, and employer of choice for the best, most professional, and kindest care staff.”

The CQC report added that the provider was keen to improve the experience of people living with dementia.

The report said: “They had introduced an innovative approach to dementia care which was reflective of best practice guidelines.

“The new approach focused on wellbeing and comfort, learning and development, and the environment.

“Feedback and observations during the inspection showed the approach was having a positive effect on people’s well-being.”

Located in Gittisham Hill Park, a private age-exclusive independent village in Honiton, Gittisham Hill House offers short and long term care for members of the community needing nursing, residential and memory care.

The home’s manager, Marita Westaway, said: “We are delighted with this report which is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each and every member of the team puts in, day in day out.”