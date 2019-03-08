Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA Guide

The Holt in Honiton and the Jack in the Green in Rockbeare are named among the 550 best in the UK, in the AA Pub Guide 2020

Two local pubs have been named among the best in the UK, in the AA's Pub Guide 2020.

The Holt in Honiton and the Jack in the Green in Rockbeare are included in the list of 2,000 UK pubs, which, according to the AA's expert inspectors, offer "great beer and good food".

Both are also included in the guide's top 550 'Pick of the Pubs' list, representing the best in each region according to the inspectors, the editorial team and reader recommendations. Devon has 32 pubs on that list, second only to Oxfordshire.

Describing The Holt, the inspectors summed it up as "A chic pub, restaurant and smokehouse", and said: "The downstairs bar is stocked with the full range of Otter beers from nearby Luppitt, ciders from Honiton's own Norcotts, and Joe's wine selection; it's also where the open-plan kitchen is; for the candlelit, two AA-Rosette restaurant, head upstairs. The cooking style is modern British, with regularly changing menus showcasing local suppliers in a big way andmaking good use of meat and fish from the smokehouse."

The Jack in the Green. Ref mhc 04 19TI 1000367. Picture: Terry Ife The Jack in the Green. Ref mhc 04 19TI 1000367. Picture: Terry Ife

On The Jack in the Green, they summarised: "Top notch pub food for everyone", and said: "Empty plates, diners' contented smiles and two AA Rosettes testify to the Jack's well-deserved reputation for upmarket modern British food, but this family-friendly roadside pub also offers good West Country brews on tap. The smart interior with its low beamed rooms, soft brown leather chairs and a wood-burning stove create a contemporary pub atmosphere. In the restaurant, the simple philosophy is to serve the best seasonal Devon produce in stylish surroundings."

Other East Devon pubs featured in the guide and the Pick of the Pubs list are The Digger's Rest in Woodbury Salterton, The Puffing Billy in Exton, The Bridge Inn in Topsham and The Golden Lion in Tipton St John.

The guide gives a detailed description of each of the 2,000 pubs, with directions and opening times, examples of the menu, information on the real ale, cider and wine offerings, and whether children and dogs are welcome. It also includes articles on the latest trends in the pub and bar scene.

It is available online and in bookstores, for £15.99, from Monday, July 1.