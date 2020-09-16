Lyme Regis Museum welcomes golden wedding couple as it reopens

Lyme Regis Museum now reopen. Picture Chris Carson Archant

A couple celebrating their golden wedding anniversary were the first to visit Lyme Regis Museum when it reopened this month after lockdown.

They were welcomed by chairman, John Dover and learning officer Chris Andrew who gave them a special guided tour.

Since it reopened on Tuesday, September 8, more than 250 visitors went along in the first five days, including families, couples, people on daytrips and those on holiday.

Mr Denver said: “We were near capacity with the new social distancing requirements. But It was lovely to see so many people enjoying the museum again.

“Autumn is a great season to visit Lyme Regis, with wonderful skies, warm days and fewer crowds.

“With more days of sunshine in the forecast, our unique setting on the seawall and stunning views of the Jurassic Coast, make it the perfect time to visit Lyme Regis Museum.

“From ammonites to Ichthyosaurs we have the smallest and the biggest Jurassic Fossils on display.

“Revealing the amazing discoveries that led to the birth of Palaeontology and the brilliant life story of Mary Anning.

“We showcase the highs and lows of the town’s swashbuckling history and our new writers gallery tells the tales of those who have fallen in love with this place.

“At the top of our unique building, in the tiny white domed rotunda gallery, we have a colourful programme of contemporary art by local makers.

“There is always something special to discover here.

“Make the most of your time with us and join one of our fossil hunts or special walks to really discover our truly spectacular countryside and coastline.”

Entry price is £5.95 for adults and £2.75 for children. The museum is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

Entry times are staggered and numbers limited, to create time and space for a relaxed and calm visit.

To find out more or book your visit go to the website at : www.lymeregismuseum.co.uk

* Mary Anning was an English fossil collector, dealer, and palaeontologist who became known around the world for finds she made in Jurassic marine fossil beds in the cliffs along the English Channel at Lyme Regis.