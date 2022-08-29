Golf captains present cheque to local cancer charity

Mary Kahn, founder of ALCS, receives the cheque from Steve Hames and Mary Minter - Credit: Lyme Regis Golf Club

Lyme Regis Golf Club has presented Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support with a cheque for £5,000, raised by the Men’s and Ladies Captains.

Steve Hames, the Club Captain, and Mary Minter, Ladies Captain handed the cheque to Mary Kahn, the founder of ALCS, on Saturday, August 20.

Mary Minter said: “We have a wonderful course here at Lyme and are pleased that the money raised has come from visitors to the club as well as our members.”

Steve Hames said: “Both Captains have chosen to support our local charity and appreciate the work and services they provide to those affected by cancer in the area.”

Mary Khan said: “We are so grateful to Lyme Regis Golf Club, its members, guests and all that have contributed to the fundraising”, said Mary Kahn, founder of the charity.

“This will help us to continue to provide much-needed help and care to many in our community”.

For more information about ALCS, visit its website: www.axminsterandlymecancersupport.co.uk