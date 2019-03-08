Cranbrook to get six electric Co Bikes this month

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:15 10 September 2019

In the foreground L-R Mark Hodgson, Cllr Stuart Hughes, Drew Mason of Grow Magazine, Steve Strang from Exeter College. Picture: Co Bikes

Electric bikes will be available for hire in Cranbrook later this month.

A Co Bikes station with docks for six bikes will be installed at the Younghayes Centre by the end of September.

The news was announced at County Hall in Exeter today (Tuesday, September 10), where a launch took place to celebrate the arrival of 25 Co Bikes, to be deployed around the city.

They will be available at County Hall, the Civic Centre, St David's Station, Central Station and the university's Streatham campus.

The managing director of Co Bikes, Mark Hodgson, announced that Cranbrook's Younghayes Centre is one of three new hiring points, scheduled to open this month.

The other two are Heavitree High Street and Pinhoe Station in Exeter.

Devon County Council secured funding from the Department for Transport and developer contributions from housing developments to improve infrastructure at existing Co Bikes sites and deliver the new ones.

Earlier this year it was announced that 20 of the electric bikes will be made available at Cranbrook railway station in 2020. These are being provided by South Western Railway.

The bikes will cost £1 to hire per 20 minutes, with a day rate of £24.

They can be returned to any hiring station in the Co Bikes network.

Anyone who downloads and registers to use the nextbike app between now and Monday, September 30 will be entered into a draw to win a year's free cycling using Co Bikes. There will be 10 runner-up prizes of a month's free cycling.

Speaking at the launch, Councillor Stuart Hughes, the County Council cabinet member with responsibility for cycling, said:

"I'm delighted that, through our funding partnership, Devon County Council has been able to support Co Bikes' return and expansion across the city.

"By giving people more sustainable travel choices we are helping to improve the environment for all of us and I look forward to seeing this scheme continue to grow around Exeter and other locations in Devon."

Mark Hodgson said: "Co Bikes are perfect the perfect solution for urban journeys, as riders can tackle the toughest of hills without breaking into a sweat. This means they are ideal for commuters, for getting to meetings, for running errands or simply just for fun."

