Axminster Primary School rated 'good' on all fronts

Axminster Community Primary Academy pupils celebrate the school's 'good' rating. Pictuyre ACPA Archant

Axminster Community Primary Academy is celebrating an Ofsted report that rates it 'good' in all areas.

Inspectors particularly praised the commitment of the staff to ensure pupils reach their full potential.

Their report said: "The quality of education is good. Leaders, including governors, have successfully steered the school through a challenging period.

"Teachers know their pupils well. Staff expect pupils to behave and work hard. They set high expectations and promote resilience."

Inspectors said parents and carers are 'overwhelmingly positive' about the changes that have taken place.

A typical comment encapsulating the thoughts of parents was; "The school has improved significantly. Staff have created a happy and positive environment in which my children can thrive."

The report adds: "Children in the Reception class get off to a flying start, which highlights the early years for particular praise.

Head teacher Ross Minton said: "I am proud and honoured for the school to receive this judgement which I feel is a just reward for of all of the hard work that the pupils, staff, governors and parents, have put into making this school a place where children are valued, supported and challenged academically."

"I would like to thank the dedicated, diligent team of staff whose passion for teaching and commitment to providing our children with the very best opportunities is exceptional."

"I would also like to thank our pupils who without a doubt are the most positive, polite and utterly delightful children any teacher could ask to work with."

Axminster is part of the Acorn Multi-Academy Trust which consists of six schools within a 20 mile radius of the town.

CEO Andrea Rice said: "It is without doubt a great achievement for everyone associated with Axminster Community Primary Academy and they should rightly be proud of attaining 'Good' from a 'Requires Improvement' start point.

"It is also very satisfying from a whole Trust perspective because our prime focus of school improvement is a collective activity involving all our school leaders, subject leads and experienced staff, each of whom have supported Ross and his team on that journey."