Exclusive

GP provider abandons Cranbrook Medical Centre

The entrance to the Cranbrook medical practice is at the back of the Younghayes Centre. Ref mhc 8948-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Hundreds of residents could be without GPs if a new provider is not found for Cranbrook Medical Centre by March next year.

Access Health Care (AHC) has revealed it will not be extending its contract which is due to expire in March 2020.

The firm, which operates from the Younghayes Centre, has cited staff recruitment and retention and Cranbrook's location as reasons to pull the plug on operations.

The medical centre has experienced low patient numbers, adding to AHC's burgeoning financial pressures.

NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which is responsible for planning, paying for and monitoring GP practices in Devon, said its priority is to make sure that the population of Cranbrook continues to have access to a full range of GP services and care.

Mark Procter, director of primary care at the CCG, said: "We have a number of options to explore and are committed to finding the right solution for Cranbrook.

"All services continue at Cranbrook Medical Centre and patients should attend appointments as normal.

"We are writing to patients with further information this week and will keep them up to date with developments."

Three drop-in sessions have been arranged at the centre so the CCG can hear people's views on the process.

The first two will be held on Tuesday, October 15, from 10am to noon, and 2pm to 4pm.

The third will be staged on Wednesday, October 16, from 6pm to 8pm.

Mr Proctor said: "In the meantime, please be reassured that there is no need for you to take any action and all appointments and services continue as normal at Cranbrook Medical Centre."