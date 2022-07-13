‘Hate’ graffiti, arsons and knife crime in Honiton  

Police officer searching for further weapons after a hidden knife was found and handed into the police station - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with ‘hate’ graffiti in Honiton – and police are also investigating a spate of arson attacks in the town.

In recent weeks racist and homophobic graffiti has been appearing on premises in Otter Moor Lane, including St Rita’s Centre, the Holy RC Church, Honiton Football Club and Bob’s Burgers.

PC Katrina Catton from the Honiton Neighbourhood team said: “On Friday 8 July we arrested three males aged 16, 17 and 18 in connection to the above matter. All three have since been released on police bail; the 17-year-old is on bail until Wednesday 3 August, the other two both bailed until Thursday 4 August.

“We continue to investigate these matters and I am appealing for witnesses. If you have any information that can aid our investigation, please contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 920 of 30 June. Remember you can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

PC Catton added: “The local team are also investigating arsons that have taken place in the area, notably in the Turks Head Lane area as well as at Honiton FC.

“Most notably, fires have been started in a skip and bins in the area including to the bins outside Smileys Café overnight on Wednesday 6 July into the early hours of Thursday 7 July.

“Thankfully at this time no one has been hurt, but this is clearly unacceptable and these fires could easily get out of control. Anyone with any information surrounding these arsons is asked to contact us quoting crime reference CR/060101/22.

“We appreciate that this spate of anti-social behaviour is unacceptable and we are tackling this; there will be increased patrols in the area and we ask that if you have any information, speak with an officer or report via 101 to help us tackle this.”

A man has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife after allegedly dropping the weapon as he ran away from plain-clothes officers who were carrying out foot patrols in Honiton. Earlier, another knife was handed into police after being found by a member of the public, and police searched various outdoor areas for further weapons.