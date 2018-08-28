Colyton students race into the F1 final

Colyton's F1 Infernor team.

School team wins top spot scoring most points in the country

Colyton's F1 Hunter team.

A team from Colyton Grammar school has raced into the finals of a contest to design and run a miniature Formula 1 car.

As part of the international F1 in Schools Competition students were asked to build and operate a miniature Formula One-style car, and draft an enterprise portfolio.

Two teams of Year 9 students from Colyton took part in the latest round of the contest at the Flybe Training Centre, in Exeter and both collected awards.

Team Inferno won top spot, scoring the highest points in the country and qualifying for the national final. Judges said they would have come second in a professional class.

Team Hunter won awards for best pit display and team identity, coming third overall in the Southwest.

“We’re proud to have done so well after all the hard work”, said Amy Scarr, from the team.

The competition is for children aged nine to 19, to encourage interest in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects worldwide.

Colyton teams have a history of success in the competition, coming third nationally in 2018, and going on to the international finals in Singapore.