Colyton students check out as chess tournament champs

The Colyton team receives the Mainstay Cup from Brian Aldwin, secretary of the chess league. Picture: CGS Archant

Grammar school team wins the Exeter and District Chess League’s ‘Mainstay Cup’

Colyton Grammar School’s chess team made all the right moves to carry off a top award.

It has won the Exeter and District Chess League’s ‘Mainstay Cup’, following its performance in the championship tournament during the past school year.

The trophy is awarded to the team which performs the best in the tournament relative to its collective grade.

Colyton’s team, consisting of Edmund Kelly, Felix Watts and brothers Ollie and Nicky Bacon, won the award following a stellar performance in which they came third, despite being the lowest graded.

To capture the prize, the team competed in a series of games against four other teams during the season. The overall winner was the Exeter Gambits, who won two of their three games. Colyton team captain Edmund Kelly said: “I’m very grateful for all the work everybody’s put in at chess club this year. We’re all very proud to have won the cup.”

The Exeter and District Chess League is coordinated annually by the Exeter and District Chess Association, and consists of a rapid-play tournament, a premiership and a championship, which is open to teams with a collective grade below 480.