Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Colyton students check out as chess tournament champs

PUBLISHED: 07:02 21 January 2019

The Colyton team receives the Mainstay Cup from Brian Aldwin, secretary of the chess league. Picture: CGS

The Colyton team receives the Mainstay Cup from Brian Aldwin, secretary of the chess league. Picture: CGS

Archant

Grammar school team wins the Exeter and District Chess League’s ‘Mainstay Cup’

Colyton Grammar School’s chess team made all the right moves to carry off a top award.

It has won the Exeter and District Chess League’s ‘Mainstay Cup’, following its performance in the championship tournament during the past school year.

The trophy is awarded to the team which performs the best in the tournament relative to its collective grade.

Colyton’s team, consisting of Edmund Kelly, Felix Watts and brothers Ollie and Nicky Bacon, won the award following a stellar performance in which they came third, despite being the lowest graded.

To capture the prize, the team competed in a series of games against four other teams during the season. The overall winner was the Exeter Gambits, who won two of their three games. Colyton team captain Edmund Kelly said: “I’m very grateful for all the work everybody’s put in at chess club this year. We’re all very proud to have won the cup.”

The Exeter and District Chess League is coordinated annually by the Exeter and District Chess Association, and consists of a rapid-play tournament, a premiership and a championship, which is open to teams with a collective grade below 480.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Colyton students check out as chess tournament champs

The Colyton team receives the Mainstay Cup from Brian Aldwin, secretary of the chess league. Picture: CGS

Seaton Wetlands nominated for top award

The education centre at Seaton Wetlands. Picture: EDDC

Waffle team won’t des(s)ert Axminster

Axminster district councillor Andrew Moulding. Picture: EDDC

Honiton RFC success, Honiton Town beaten and Axminster Town net point - a round-up of local rugby and football

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Colyton and District Darts League staging the Mick Vincent Cup at the Kings Arms in Seaton

Darts generic

Most Read

Colyton students check out as chess tournament champs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seaton Wetlands nominated for top award

#includeImage($article, 225)

Waffle team won’t des(s)ert Axminster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Honiton RFC success, Honiton Town beaten and Axminster Town net point - a round-up of local rugby and football

#includeImage($article, 225)

Colyton and District Darts League staging the Mick Vincent Cup at the Kings Arms in Seaton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton students check out as chess tournament champs

The Colyton team receives the Mainstay Cup from Brian Aldwin, secretary of the chess league. Picture: CGS

Honiton RFC success, Honiton Town beaten and Axminster Town net point - a round-up of local rugby and football

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Seaton Wetlands nominated for top award

The education centre at Seaton Wetlands. Picture: EDDC

Winter exhibition returns at Honiton gallery for fourth year

(L-R) Fiona Page-Turner (marketing and fundraising officer, THG), Alan Cotton (artist and founding member, SWAc), Chris Mitchell (executive director, SWAc). Picture: THG

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Timelines of Everything
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists