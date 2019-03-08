Advanced search

Grass fires started deliberately in Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 April 2019

Fire crews were called out at least twice during Easter bank holiday weekend.

Archant

Fire service says the grass fires, lit during very hot dry weather, could have spread and caused serious damage

Concerns have been raised about fires being lit in Cranbrook Country Park.

During the very hot and dry Easter weekend, the fire service attended two fires which had been started deliberately in grassland near Burrough Fields.

A hosereel jet was used to put out the first fire, reported at 7.20pm on Saturday, April 20. The second was at 6.30pm on Easter Monday, April 22, and the fire service attended, but did not need to take any further action.

Cranbrook Town Council has posted on Facebook asking users of the Country Park not to light fires, and residents to report any incidents. The post warns: “With the dry weather it is of course a grave concern that any fire will get out of control and cause further damage.”

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: “Obviously it is a concern during the warmer weather, and it's also a waste of our time. If there had been an incident somewhere else we could have been delayed getting there.”

