This year's Grizzly Run - '2020 Hills Aplenty'

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010342. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

This year's Grizzly Run will take place on Sunday, March 8, and has been named '2020 Hills Aplenty'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010315. Picture: Terry Ife The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010315. Picture: Terry Ife

According to the organisers, the Axe Valley Running Club, this means 'twenty-ish muddy, hilly, boggy, beachy miles of the multi-est-terrain running experience you will find this side of the end of time'.

It is one of the toughest races of its kind in Europe and attracts hundreds of runners every year.

It is also a big event for the local community, with residents coming out in force to cheer on the runners.

Local businesses come on board to sponsor the event and/or get involved on the day.

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010281. Picture: Terry Ife The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010281. Picture: Terry Ife

The route for the 20-mile run around Seaton, Branscombe and Beer changes from year to year, and this year's has never been used before. The shorter nine-mile Cub run will follow the same route as last year.

In recent years, the organisers have taken steps to become more environmentally friendly and eliminate single-use plastic. The water at the finish line will be provided in biodegradable cups, not plastic bottles. The marshalls' bibs are made of multiple-use polyester instead of disposable plastic. The technical race T-shirts have been made using fibres from recycled plastic bottles, and the runners' goody bags are also manufactured from recycled material. Even the marking tape around the course is biodegradable.

This year's official charity partner for the race is the South West Coast Path Association (SWCPA). The running club said: "Given that both the Grizzly and the Cub runners use part of the glorious South West Coast Path, we wanted to support its continued protection and improvement."

One pound will be donated to the SWCPA for every runner who completes their race.

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010270. Picture: Terry Ife The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010270. Picture: Terry Ife

As well as the big runs on Sunday, Grizfest takes place on Saturday, March 7, with children's 2km and 4km races available.

The popular Grizquiz will again be held on the evening of Saturday, March 7, at The Gateway, Seaton Town Hall, at 7.00pm for 7.30pm. All profits will go towards The Gateway's fundraising campaign to upgrade its lights to LED.

For full information on the Grizzy Run's routes, rules and registration, visit the Axe Valley Runners' website

Tickets for the quiz night are £5 per person and available through The Gateway's website or by phoning the box office on 01297 625699.