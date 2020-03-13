Advanced search

Romance blossoms on The Grizzly's 'Stairway to Heaven'

PUBLISHED: 12:16 13 March 2020

Rachel Manns and Tom Stonebridge who got engaged during The Grizzly race. Picture Alex Walton

Rachel Manns and Tom Stonebridge who got engaged during The Grizzly race. Picture Alex Walton

Archant

Romance blossomed during Sunday's heart-pounding Grizzly race between Seaton and Branscombe.

After reaching the top of the appropriately named Stairway to Heaven section of the route Rachel Manns, 29, turned to partner Tom Stonebridge, 33, and asked: 'Will you marry me?'

The proposal was immediately accepted and sealed with a Haribo ring - which the pair later ate 'for blood sugar purposes'.

The couple, from St Leonards, Sussex, were competing in the nine mile cub run during the gruelling race on March 8.

Rachel's dad, Toby Manns, was competing in the 20 mile full Grizzly race and only found out about the marriage proposal when he reached the finishing line.

He told The Herald: 'It was all very emotional. I am so proud and absolutely delighted because they are such a lovely couple.'

Mr Manns travelled from his home in Surrey to compete in the tough Grizzly but said they had family connections in Beer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Precautionary coronavirus advice being offered by schools and sports associations in East Devon

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Rare bottle of wine stolen in Lyme burglary

Lyme Regis Police Station.

Romance blossoms on The Grizzly’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Rachel Manns and Tom Stonebridge who got engaged during The Grizzly race. Picture Alex Walton

Axminster Town set for Ilfracombe Town test

Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town preview

Hippos looking to extend unbeaten run to six games

Lewis Couch who scored both the Honiton Town goals in their 2-0 win over Holsworthy. Picture ANDREW SYMONDS
Drive 24