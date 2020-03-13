Romance blossoms on The Grizzly's 'Stairway to Heaven'

Rachel Manns and Tom Stonebridge who got engaged during The Grizzly race. Picture Alex Walton Archant

Romance blossomed during Sunday's heart-pounding Grizzly race between Seaton and Branscombe.

After reaching the top of the appropriately named Stairway to Heaven section of the route Rachel Manns, 29, turned to partner Tom Stonebridge, 33, and asked: 'Will you marry me?'

The proposal was immediately accepted and sealed with a Haribo ring - which the pair later ate 'for blood sugar purposes'.

The couple, from St Leonards, Sussex, were competing in the nine mile cub run during the gruelling race on March 8.

Rachel's dad, Toby Manns, was competing in the 20 mile full Grizzly race and only found out about the marriage proposal when he reached the finishing line.

He told The Herald: 'It was all very emotional. I am so proud and absolutely delighted because they are such a lovely couple.'

Mr Manns travelled from his home in Surrey to compete in the tough Grizzly but said they had family connections in Beer.