Groundworks for Feniton flood alleviation scheme completed

Tree clearance work in Feniton will allow essential culvert installation works to take place in 2020.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has completed access improvement works in a site off Green Lane, for the Feniton Flood Alleviation Scheme, to ensure both the third and fourth phase of the scheme have appropriate access for contractors to complete culvert installation works.

C Sansom Ltd, the contractor which carried out the preparation work for the council, arrived on-site on October 8 to fell apple trees, which were situated within the proposed working area for Phase 3 and Phase 4.

The contractor has also installed approximately 130 metres of badger and poultry proof fencing - intended to prevent free-range chickens from the adjacent farm accessing the site when the culvert installation works take place.

Councillor Susie Bond, EDDC's deputy leader, said: "Feniton residents will be delighted that works in the orchard off Green Lane to provide access to the railway line have been completed.

"East Devon's commitment to seeing this complex project through to the end has been exemplary."

Works were completed ahead of the original schedule to avoid any potential disturbance to a new flock of chickens, which the land owner was due to receive on Sunday, October 20.

This preparatory work was required to allow Network Rail's contractor to access the site in order to complete the proposed under track crossing for Phase 3.

A revised programme for closure of the railway line is currently being discussed with Network Rail and the council anticipates that these works will take place during the summer of 2020. EDDC is currently in the process of designing and tendering the Phase 4 scheme, which will connect to the under track crossing work carried out by Network Rail's contractor.

EDDC's environment portfolio holder Cllr Geoff Jung said: "I am very pleased that that these works forming part of the Feniton flood alleviation scheme have been completed.

"It has been a challenge to line up all the complex issues to help prevent flooding at Feniton.

"To enable this complex task, the council has had to work with a number of landowners, partners, and contractors, with varying constraints and specific requirements. I am confident the whole scheme will finally be completed shortly."