Seaton ukulele group’s air ambulance donation

PUBLISHED: 08:01 03 February 2019

Seaton Smugglers Ukulele Band present a cheque to Devon Air Ambulance. Ref mha ukulele cheque (2). Picture: Sarah McCabe

Seaton Smugglers Ukulele Band present a cheque to Devon Air Ambulance. Ref mha ukulele cheque (2). Picture: Sarah McCabe

The Smugglers raised £1059 for the flying medics

Seaton ukulele group - The Smugglers – has raised more than £1,000 for the Devon Air Ambulance.

Members of the group presented a cheque to a representative of the charity at a ceremony in The Hat pub in Queen Street last week.

The money was raised during 2018 when members performed at a 17 venues in and around the Seaton area.

The band’s motto is ‘Music 4 Free, Money 4 Charity’ and they managed to raise £1059.08 for the flying medics

The Smugglers formed their six piece band in 2017 and they are looking forward to continuing to play and raise funds for Devon Air Ambulance throughout 2019 and beyond.

However, sadly due to ill health, one member of the band has had to retire, so The Smugglers are actively looking for a new member who can sing and play the ukulele. Anyone interested in joining the group and singing and playing at various local gigs should call Paul Grinter on 07810 278354.

