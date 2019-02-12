Five rescued after being cut off by tide

Coastguard rescue helicopter over West Dorset. Picture HM Coastguard Archant

Four adults, a child and a dog stranded on the beach near Charmouth were flown to safety

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five people and a dog had to be airlifted to safety after being cut off by the tide near Charmouth on Sunday (February 17).

HM Coastguard received a call from one of the adults at 4pm reporting that they were stranded about 30 minutes’ walk from the fossil centre, and that the sea was about meter away.

Coastguard rescue teams from Lyme Regis and West Bay were called to the scene, the Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat was launched and the St Athan Coastguard helicopter was scrambled. Dorset Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

HM Coastguard remained on the phone to reassure the party – four adults, two male and two female, a young girl and a dog, that help was on its way until the rescue crews arrived.

All five plus the dog were airlifted ashore by helicopter and required no medical treatment despite their ordeal.

Coastguards advise people to always check tide times online or at the beach before they set out and ensure they have plenty of time to get back before the tide comes in.

Find local coastal weather and local tide times at: www.bbc.co.uk/weather/coast_and_sea/tide_tables