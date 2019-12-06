Axe Vale show raises a record £30,000

Representatives of local groups who received donations from the Axe Vale Show. Picture: Suzie McFadzean Archant

Twenty-eight local organisations have received grants following this summer's record-breaking Axe Vale Show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A best-ever total of £30,000 was raised at the two day event, held at Axminster in June.

Show chairman Simon Hodges said: "The Axe Vale Show is a charitable fundraising event that celebrates the best of everything that Axminster has to offer.

"The June 2019 Axe Vale Show was one of the most successful in our history. The sun was mostly shining, the showground was brimming with locals and holidaymakers and feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

"The show continues to support the Flamingo Pool as well as a record number of other worthwhile causes.

Elizabeth Stonex, the head of the grants committee, said: "The committee has the best job, but it's also the hardest.

"We had a whole range of applications from Men's Sheds to primary schools. We know that the amounts awarded will help to make a great difference to the local community."

This year the following community organisations and clubs, who met the grant criteria, received awards from the Axe Vale Show at a festive ceremony in the Axminster Heritage Centre:

Axe Valley Swimming Association (Flamingo Pool), ACT Axminster Christmas Together, All Saints Primary School, ARC Axminster, Axe Valley and West Dorset Ring and Ride, Axe Yacht Club, Axminster Allotment and Leisure Gardeners, Axminster Heritage, Axminster Home Educators, Axminster Musical Theatre, Axminster Town Football Club, 1st Axminster Scout Group, B Sharp, Beer Men's Shed, Chardstock Park Trust, Dalwood Community Shop, Dragonflies Preschool, Five Alive Duke of Edinburgh, Kilmington PTFA, Kilmington Tennis Club, Axminster League of Friends, 1st Lym Valley Scouts, Lyme Regis RC Church, Minster Church Bellringers, Seaton Majorettes, Shute Festival and Shute School, St John the Baptist Church Hawkchurch, St Mary's RC Primary School, and a pledge to Axmouth Playground Association.

The 2020 Show is already being organised. Anyone who would like to take part as an exhibitor or help out as a volunteer is asked to contact the team via enquiries@axevalefestival.org.uk or visit the website at: www.axevaleshow.com .

* The Axe Vale Show is a charitable fundraising event for the charity Axe Vale Festival Limited.