Guests of Honiton hotel enjoy a taste of different tipples as part of English Wine Week

PUBLISHED: 13:59 30 May 2019

Mike Huxton (right) of Dalwood Vineyard, attended Pig at Combe for English Wine Week celebrations. Picture: Pig at Combe

Guests at a Honiton hotel were treated to a cosy education in the processes of making wine.

Mike Huskins, of Dalwood Vineyward, visited the hotel on two occasions as part of English Wine Week 2019, treating guests to a taste a selection of wines.

He also took tasters through the journey of the wine, from grape to the final product, and explained how different climates affect each vintage's bouquet.

Fiona Moores, hotel director at the Pig at Combe, said: "We have a great relationship with Mike.

"He is a small producer of very high quality and he is a bit of a character!

"We like to tell stories - when we are talking about wine and food, if there is a nice storie there, it's a very important part of the experience.

"Not everyone is a wine buff, but everyone can appreciate a good story behind it.

"We present our wines in a very down to earth way."

