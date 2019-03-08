Blues guitarist Geoff Achison to play in Lyme Regis

Australian guitarist-songwriter Geoff Achison. Picture: Gary Bradshaw Gary Bradshaw

The Australian blues-roots guitarist and vocalist Geoff Achison will perform with his band at the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, on Friday, September 13.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Achison released his debut album in the early '90s and began touring throughout the USA, UK and Europe.

He has been likened to artists such as Eric Clapton, JJ Cale and the Allman Brothers Band, having a solid foundation in the blues while embracing a variety of music styles.

He has won awards for his guitar playing, songwriting and live performances.

Achison has a new album, Sovereign Town, recorded with his band UK Souldiggers, who include internationally-known drummer Sam Kelly, keys man Paul Jobson, and Andy Hodge on bass, to deliver a full blues-rock experience.

Tickets are £12 in advance or £14.50 on the door with a 10 per cent discount for members of the theatre. The bar opens at 7pm and the concert begins at 8pm. For more information or to book tickets, visit the Marine Theatre's website