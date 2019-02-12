Reader offer: Half-price tickets to wedding wonderland at Westpoint

On the catwalk at The Wedding Show. Picture: Archant Archant

Everything you need to plan your perfect wedding, all under one roof

If you’re planning a wedding in 2019 or beyond, come along to Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint Exeter on 23-24 March.

The show now takes place twice a year, March and October, and is the “must attend” bridal event for anyone getting married in the South West.

Planning the big day can be stressful but with more than 100 local bridal suppliers under one roof, Bride: The Wedding Show is the perfect place to get inspired and an opportunity to meet bridal experts who can offer guidance on all aspects of planning your perfect day.

Browse stunning bridal gowns, taste some delicious cakes, choose an inspiring venue and meet some expert photographers, all ready to capture your special day. The show also features menswear, transport, catering, entertainment, stationery and more, so it really is the chance to find all you need for your wedding.

There will be goody bags available for the first 100 brides through the door, show-exclusive deals and discounts from a number of the suppliers, and competitions to enter – fancy a Mediterranean yacht wedding maybe? Make sure you check out the show guide, which will include all the exhibitor offers.

The highlight of the day is the spectacular catwalk show, set to take place three times a day (11.30am 1.15pm and 3pm). Presenting designs for the bride, groom, bridesmaids and mother of the bride, the catwalk offers an stunning line-up of local boutiques and brands which include Pirouette, Janes of Torquay, K N Fashion, John Lewis and 14 & Sixpence. It is great entertainment, and we can guarantee it will leave you feeling inspired!

Rest your feet at the champagne bar or restaurant, and browse your complimentary copy of SW Bride magazine, which is also packed full of expert advice and real life weddings for even more inspiration.

We look forward to seeing you there!

BOX OUT

Special ticket offer for our readers!

Tickets just £2.50* using promo code BRIDESWN on bridetheweddingshow.co.uk/exeter-spring

Tickets are £5 each or £15 for four in advance* or £7.50 each on the door.

*plus booking fee

Click here to book your discounted tickets.