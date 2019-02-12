Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Reader offer: Half-price tickets to wedding wonderland at Westpoint

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 February 2019

On the catwalk at The Wedding Show. Picture: Archant

On the catwalk at The Wedding Show. Picture: Archant

Archant

Everything you need to plan your perfect wedding, all under one roof

If you’re planning a wedding in 2019 or beyond, come along to Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint Exeter on 23-24 March.

The show now takes place twice a year, March and October, and is the “must attend” bridal event for anyone getting married in the South West.

Planning the big day can be stressful but with more than 100 local bridal suppliers under one roof, Bride: The Wedding Show is the perfect place to get inspired and an opportunity to meet bridal experts who can offer guidance on all aspects of planning your perfect day.

Browse stunning bridal gowns, taste some delicious cakes, choose an inspiring venue and meet some expert photographers, all ready to capture your special day. The show also features menswear, transport, catering, entertainment, stationery and more, so it really is the chance to find all you need for your wedding.

There will be goody bags available for the first 100 brides through the door, show-exclusive deals and discounts from a number of the suppliers, and competitions to enter – fancy a Mediterranean yacht wedding maybe? Make sure you check out the show guide, which will include all the exhibitor offers.

The highlight of the day is the spectacular catwalk show, set to take place three times a day (11.30am 1.15pm and 3pm). Presenting designs for the bride, groom, bridesmaids and mother of the bride, the catwalk offers an stunning line-up of local boutiques and brands which include Pirouette, Janes of Torquay, K N Fashion, John Lewis and 14 & Sixpence. It is great entertainment, and we can guarantee it will leave you feeling inspired!

Rest your feet at the champagne bar or restaurant, and browse your complimentary copy of SW Bride magazine, which is also packed full of expert advice and real life weddings for even more inspiration.

We look forward to seeing you there!

BOX OUT

Special ticket offer for our readers!

Tickets just £2.50* using promo code BRIDESWN on bridetheweddingshow.co.uk/exeter-spring

Tickets are £5 each or £15 for four in advance* or £7.50 each on the door.

*plus booking fee

Click here to book your discounted tickets.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two vehicle collision closes A35

Police.

FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton Town seeking new manager after Blackwell stands down

Honiton Town away at Budleigh. Ref mhsp 43 18TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Five rescued after being cut off by tide

Coastguard rescue helicopter over West Dorset. Picture HM Coastguard

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pair rescued after being cut off by tide

A Lyme lifeboat crew member comes ashore to help two teachers cut off by the tide near Charmouth. Picture Mike Haines

Jo Donmall and Robbie Williams win in re-arranged Axe Cliff seniors and ladies’ meeting

Axe Cliff seniors captain Mick Swann and ladies captain Jill Wellington with Jo Donmall and Robbie Williams after the pair took the honours in the rearranged meeting between the seniors and the ladies. Picture ROB GROVE

Axminster Town ladies book Devon Cup final berth

Axminster Town ladies.

Honiton Running Club’s Paula Ferris runs well in Exeter

Running

Honiton Golf Club’s new captains complete traditional drive-in ceremonies

New Honiton juniors captain Austin Watson-Jones drives off at the start of this year in office. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists