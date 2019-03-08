Advanced search

Healthy eating charity’s £5,000 boost

PUBLISHED: 09:28 20 March 2019

Auction winner Sarah Birnie with her Manchester United signed football, Alana Medforth from River Cottage, Mike Huskins from event sponsor Dalwood Vineyard, HALFF founder Tiggy Parry and Sarah Banks, HALFF volunteer. Picture HALFF

Fundraising dinner and charity auction at Axminster’s River Cottage

An Axminster-based charity providing vital support to the isolated and disadvantaged across the region has had a £5,000 boost after a fundraising dinner held at River Cottage HQ.

Health and Local Food for Families (HALFF) helps people in need learn to cook healthy food for themselves and their families, including those suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease and those who are caring for others, particularly young people and the elderly.

Group sessions also help people to avoid some of the problems connected with being overweight or obese, particularly as obesity is also linked to deprivation and depression. The charity runs a vegetable and local produce shop - HALFF’s Food Hub - at its South Street base with all proceeds going to support its work in East Devon, South Somerset and West Dorset.

The three course dinner at River Cottage on Thursday, March 14, featured a charity auction supported by local businesses. For more information on the charity see https://halff.org.uk

