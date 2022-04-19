25th birthday bash for Ottery estate agents

An East Devon estate agents is celebrating their 25th birthday this month.

Hall and Scott turned 25 at the start of April (Saturday, 2) and marked the occasion internally with cake and champagne at the headquarters in Ottery St Mary.

The business was started on April 2, 1997 in Ottery by Nick Hall, his wife and Dean Milton as Hall estate agents, only two years later expanding into the lettings department and was acquired by Huxtable's estate agency in 2006.

In late 2011 Nick and Dean joined forces with Paul Scott, rebranding and expanding the name to Hall and Scott.

Nick Hall and Scott by the birthday cake. - Credit: Nicky Strange.

Since 2013, the business now has offices around East Devon, in Sidmouth, Topsham and its first office in West Hill, Ottery. They've always been based in Ottery only expanding the office when the old TSB bank closed next door in the town.

For the birthday celebrations in 2022, Hall and Scott are taking part in celebratory events across East Devon, including for their chosen charity the Devon Freewheelers charity based in Honiton.

The Hall and Scott 25 birthday cake. - Credit: Nicky Strange.

Nick Scott said: "We had champagne and cake on April 2 internally to celebrate our birthday, but we are also doing a lot of fundraising events in the local community this year.

"We are delighted to be supporting Devon Freewheelers as our chosen charity of the year and look forward to celebrating 25 years of Hall & Scott in the local community by raising much needed for this wonderful, deserving charity.

"We have a number of exciting, family-friendly fundraising events planned. With it being a Jubilee Year, Covid-19 mostly behind us and with the property market as healthy as it is, we are excited for all that our 25th year looks to bring.

"25 years has seen year-on-year growth and is proud to be in the local community.

"The ongoing needs around us were only highlighted during the Covid-19 lockdowns with Hall & Scott providing practical support and a listening ear to individuals and families in the local area."