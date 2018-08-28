Advanced search

Happy flying! Figures reveal Exeter Airport sits in the lower bracket of charges for short stays

PUBLISHED: 16:27 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 14 January 2019

Exeter Airport charges just £1 for stop-offs from five to 30 minutes. Picture: Bristol Airport

Exeter Airport charges just £1 for stop-offs from five to 30 minutes. Picture: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport

Motorists carrying out ten minute drop-offs at Exeter Airport are facing the most reasonable charges in the country, new figures reveal.

A study by insurance firm Staveley Head shows the airport charges just £1 for stop-offs from five to 30 minutes, significantly less than Southend Airport - which charges £4.50 for ten-minute stays.

Only Isle of Man Airport can match Exeter’s costings, with Belfast International charging £1 for five and ten minute stays, but £3 for 15 minutes and £5 for 30.

Of the 29 airports surveyed, only three offered free parking for stays - Guernsey, London City and Newquay. Inverness and Cardiff airports offer free parking for five and ten minute stays, but begin charging for 15 minutes (£3.60 and £5 respectively) and 30 minutes (£3.60 and £10 respectively).

Norwich Airport only starts charging for 30 minute stays - albeit with motorists facing a reasonable £2.60 cost.

