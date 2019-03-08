Advanced search

The Pull of the Tide is calling to Harbour Voices

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 October 2019

Harbour Voices, from Lyme Regis. Picture: Harbour Voices

Harbour Voices, in Lyme Regis, will soon be performing their new show at the Marine theatre in Lyme Regis.

Members of Lyme Regis singing group Harbour Voices are nearing the end of their rehearsals for their latest show.

The group will be performing 'The Pull of the Tide' at the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis on 1 November.

Their previous local shows have been sell-outs and this year's lively show includes traditional shanties and songs paying tribute to the local maritime heritage exploring themes of fishing, shipwrecks, voyages far and wide and much more. Oh, and watch out for the shark!

The show will feature some newly written songs and narratives by group members.

Originally formed to support the Lyme Regis Gig Club, the group evolved under the artistic direction of Penny Dunscombe into the performance group it is today.

In 2018 Mark Hewitt became musical director for Harbour Voices and continues to develop its repertoire. Under his direction the group has gone from strength to strength with new songs and a new look for this year's show.

Tickets available from www.marinetheatre.com and Lyme Tourist Information Centre.

