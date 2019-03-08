Advanced search

Two more weeks to have your say on Cranbrook’s development ‘masterplan’

PUBLISHED: 11:21 08 April 2019

Aerial image showing the areas for proposed new developments. Picture: Google Maps

Aerial image showing the areas for proposed new developments. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

The proposals are out for public consultation until April 24 and there is a display illustrating them at the Younghayes Centre, Cranbrook

Better public transport is a priority for Cranbrook, according to the Town Council’s draft response to a ‘masterplan’ for the next 12 years.

The Development Plan Document has been drawn up by East Devon District Council and is out for public consultation until Wednesday, April 24. Local residents’ feedback will be considered by Cranbrook councillors when preparing their final response.

Their draft document notes that ‘both train and bus services are unreliable and infrequent, with substantial gaps in the evening which impacts on social activity and contributes to greater use of the car.’ It calls for the services to be upgraded.

The councillors support most of the development proposals, which include new homes and amenities on both sides of the old A30, but not on the ‘green wedge’ at Rockbeare. They also emphasise that the delivery of the town centre is key to Cranbrook’s success and needs to be kick-started by investment and support from the district and county councils, as well as businesses.

There is a display on the proposals at the Younghayes Centre: for more information visit http://www.eastdevon.gov.uk/thecranbrookplan/

