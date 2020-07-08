Honiton developers ask to defer affordable housing contributions

Bakers Estate in Hayne Lane. Ref mhh 47 18TI 5355. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The developers behind the Hayne Lane housing project have submitted requests to defer payments for affordable housing citing finical problems caused by the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Initial planning approval for the 300-house residential development was granted in February 2015 with a section 106 agreement in place.

This agreement would have seen the developers pay £500,000 towards affordable housing this year as well as a £381,980 contribution to education and £105,000 contribution to a sports pitch next year.

The affordable housing contribution would have been triggered by the 100th occupation, which would likely have been this summer, but the developers have now asked to pay the contribution in two parts over the next two years.

The first would be a £200,000 contribution in September 2021 followed by the remaining £300,000 in September 2022.

A request has been made to delay the contribution towards education and the sports pitch until spring 2022.

East Devon District Council will take the final decision on the application.