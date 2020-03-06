Students preparing to dance 'All Night Long' to support memory café

Students at Honiton Community College are gearing up to stage a 24-hour dance-a-thon. Picture: Denize Creed Archant

Students at a Honiton school are preparing to dance the night away - quite literally - to create more musical memories for members of the town's memory café.

A group of ambitious students have organised a 24-hour dance-a-thon, featuring hits from around the world - to generate funds for the music programme run by the café. The all-night boogie will be held from Thursday, March 14 to Friday, March 15.

Sixth form student Lauren Gavin, 19, who arranged the dance-a-thon with her friends, said the premise for the fundraiser began as a joke.

She said: "We were talking about how we could raise money and one of us said 'imagine if we danced for 24 hours?"

The team then realised it could host such an event, and got to work putting the wheels in motion to host the fundraiser.

The students have arranged for members of the memory cafe to enjoy a cream tea in the sixth form centre between 3pm and 4pm, where they will enjoy a dance on a floor specially donated by Honiton Golf Club.

Youngsters from Honiton Primary School will also blow off some steam between 9.30am and 10.30am on the Friday, dancing to kids-bop - all songs performed by child stars.

Lauren said the group hopes to raise more than £1,000 from the event. So far, the sixth form at Honiton Community College has raised more than £10,000 for good causes through a variety of fundraising events and activities.

These include a 24-hour triathlon, and 24-hour cycle and row 'to Brussels'.

Selena Burroughs, head of sixth form at Honiton Community College, said: "Music is the last memory that goes.

"Music memories are a very prominent memory that people keep, so we want to provide the memory cafe with 12 months' worth of music-related activities and experiences."

The dance-a-thon will be an invite-only fundraiser, but public donations can be made via the sixth form's online page at Virgin Money Giving.

Heather Penwarden, chairman of Honiton Memory Cafe, said: "Our memory café members are absolutely over the moon to be going along and joining in.

"They have chosen their playlist so all the tunes played with be someone's favourite piece of music."