Advanced search

Students preparing to dance 'All Night Long' to support memory café

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 March 2020

Students at Honiton Community College are gearing up to stage a 24-hour dance-a-thon. Picture: Denize Creed

Students at Honiton Community College are gearing up to stage a 24-hour dance-a-thon. Picture: Denize Creed

Archant

Students at a Honiton school are preparing to dance the night away - quite literally - to create more musical memories for members of the town's memory café.

A group of ambitious students have organised a 24-hour dance-a-thon, featuring hits from around the world - to generate funds for the music programme run by the café. The all-night boogie will be held from Thursday, March 14 to Friday, March 15.

Sixth form student Lauren Gavin, 19, who arranged the dance-a-thon with her friends, said the premise for the fundraiser began as a joke.

She said: "We were talking about how we could raise money and one of us said 'imagine if we danced for 24 hours?"

The team then realised it could host such an event, and got to work putting the wheels in motion to host the fundraiser.

The students have arranged for members of the memory cafe to enjoy a cream tea in the sixth form centre between 3pm and 4pm, where they will enjoy a dance on a floor specially donated by Honiton Golf Club.

Youngsters from Honiton Primary School will also blow off some steam between 9.30am and 10.30am on the Friday, dancing to kids-bop - all songs performed by child stars.

Lauren said the group hopes to raise more than £1,000 from the event. So far, the sixth form at Honiton Community College has raised more than £10,000 for good causes through a variety of fundraising events and activities.

These include a 24-hour triathlon, and 24-hour cycle and row 'to Brussels'.

Selena Burroughs, head of sixth form at Honiton Community College, said: "Music is the last memory that goes.

"Music memories are a very prominent memory that people keep, so we want to provide the memory cafe with 12 months' worth of music-related activities and experiences."

The dance-a-thon will be an invite-only fundraiser, but public donations can be made via the sixth form's online page at Virgin Money Giving.

Heather Penwarden, chairman of Honiton Memory Cafe, said: "Our memory café members are absolutely over the moon to be going along and joining in.

"They have chosen their playlist so all the tunes played with be someone's favourite piece of music."

Most Read

Axminster Carpets saved from closure

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Pedestrian dies on Honiton-bound A30

Big turnout expected at this year’s Colyton Tractor Run

Representatives of Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 following last year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run. Picture: submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster Carpets saved from closure

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Pedestrian dies on Honiton-bound A30

Big turnout expected at this year’s Colyton Tractor Run

Representatives of Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 following last year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run. Picture: submitted

Latest from the Midweek Herald

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Axminster schoolchildren celebrate World Book Day

Axminster Primary Academy's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9320 Picture: Terry Ife

Motion for Honiton councillors to resign en-masse and hold a fresh election to be discussed next week

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

50 days to go: Hippos face nine games in final month

The Honiton Town players taking to the field for the match at Elburton Villa. Picture: Andrew Symonds

50 days to go: Tigers enjoy home advantage in March as season draws to a close

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper
Drive 24