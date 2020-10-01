Lyme gardeners get the clippers out for charity

Two Lyme Regis horticulturalists have been doing some autumn pruning - shaving their heads.

Nigel and Ashley Ball got out the clippers to raise money for Axminster and Lyme Cancer support and Macmillan.

They also ran a vegetable stall outside their home and so far they have raised £1,500 with pledges of more to come.

Ashley said: “My mum, Karen, is currently going through treatment for breast cancer and both charities have been a great help to our family. “We are overwhelmed by the support we have received for such good causes.

“If anyone wishes to support us please contact us on 07855079194 or nigelball3@btinternet.com “

Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support aims to provide support for anyone living with and beyond cancer in the community, including relatives and carers, regardless of age, ill-health, disability, financial hardship or other disadvantage.

It provides information, educational literature and hold meetings around a variety of issues surrounding a cancer diagnosis or specific cancers.

To find out more visit: https://axminsterandlymecancersupport.co.uk/